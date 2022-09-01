Hush (HUSH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.00

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $500,879.25 and approximately $5.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hush Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

