Hydro One (TSE:H) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at CSFB

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.24% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.89.
Hydro One Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of TSE:H opened at C$35.56 on Tuesday. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$29.13 and a 52-week high of C$36.44. The stock has a market cap of C$21.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.33.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.
