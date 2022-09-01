Hydro One (TSE:H) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at CSFB

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.89.

Shares of TSE:H opened at C$35.56 on Tuesday. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$29.13 and a 52-week high of C$36.44. The stock has a market cap of C$21.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.33.

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

