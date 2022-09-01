Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$36.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.24% from the stock’s previous close.

H has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.89.

Hydro One Stock Performance

TSE H opened at C$35.56 on Tuesday. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$29.13 and a 1 year high of C$36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.22, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$21.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.33.

About Hydro One

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

