Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$36.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.24% from the stock’s previous close.
H has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.89.
Hydro One Stock Performance
TSE H opened at C$35.56 on Tuesday. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$29.13 and a 1 year high of C$36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.22, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$21.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.33.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.
