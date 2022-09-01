HyperCash Achieves Market Cap of $5.57 Million (HC)

HyperCash (HC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. HyperCash has a market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $255,460.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,683.57 or 1.00147657 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00060936 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00222019 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00141862 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00233287 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00061632 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00059767 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.