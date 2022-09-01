Hyperion (HYN) Market Cap Reaches $33.84 Million

Hyperion (HYN) traded 63.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $33.84 million and approximately $23.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hyperion has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hyperion

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical.

Buying and Selling Hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

