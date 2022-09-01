Hyve Price Hits $0.0482 on Top Exchanges (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0482 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyve has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $81,822.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 41.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00837384 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00035183 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works.

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.