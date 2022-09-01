Hyve Price Hits $0.0482 on Top Exchanges (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0482 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyve has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $81,822.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 41.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00837384 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015510 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00035183 BTC.
Hyve Coin Profile
Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works.
Buying and Selling Hyve
