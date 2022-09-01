Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Short Interest Update

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the July 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hywin Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HYW opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87. Hywin has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $7.90.

Get Hywin alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hywin

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hywin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hywin worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Hywin

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, and equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hywin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hywin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.