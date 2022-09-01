IAGON (IAG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $76,726.00

IAGON (IAG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. IAGON has a market cap of $739,374.69 and approximately $76,726.00 worth of IAGON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IAGON coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IAGON has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IAGON

IAGON (CRYPTO:IAG) is a coin. IAGON’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,580,000 coins. IAGON’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IAGON is https://reddit.com/r/iagon.

IAGON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IAGON is an open source platform that uses cloud computing and storage services through blockchain technology. The IAGON platform uses the Alexandria Protocol (Artifical Intelligence smart computing protocol for optimization and management) to coordinate the computing resources between miners and customers designing a dynamic ecosystem. Also in the IAGON ecosystem, miners are rewarded by performing computing tasks and storing user’s files. The IAG token is an Ethereum-based utility token used to purchase cloud & processing services and also to reward the participants for allocating computing resources. “

