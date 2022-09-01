IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives $2.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.86.

IAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $17,891,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 153.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,159,076 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333,539 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 35.7% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,512,493 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,673 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 19.8% during the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 12,255,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 416.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Stock Down 2.5 %

About IAMGOLD

NYSE:IAG opened at $1.19 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $570.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

