Iconic Token (ICNQ) Trading 21.7% Lower Over Last Week

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $262.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000678 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00830303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015642 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,809,346 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab.

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.