Iconic Token (ICNQ) Trading 21.7% Lower Over Last Week

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $262.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000678 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00830303 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015642 BTC.
Iconic Token Profile
Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,809,346 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab.
Iconic Token Coin Trading
