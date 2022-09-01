Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the July 31st total of 60,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on IPWR shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on Ideal Power from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ideal Power

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ideal Power by 6.8% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 213,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ideal Power by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ideal Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ideal Power by 14.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ideal Power by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ideal Power Price Performance

IPWR stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 35.35 and a quick ratio of 35.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.61 million, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 0.86. Ideal Power has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $18.08.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 1,468.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

