Idena Market Cap Hits $2.11 Million (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. Idena has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $105,496.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Idena has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Idena

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 88,804,889 coins and its circulating supply is 61,165,293 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Idena’s official website is idena.io.

Idena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

