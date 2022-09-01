Idle Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001238 BTC on popular exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $2,867.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 832.7% against the dollar and now trades at $804.75 or 0.04065526 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00836146 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015430 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00035446 BTC.
Idle Coin Profile
Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,277,159 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance. The official website for Idle is idle.finance.
Buying and Selling Idle
Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.