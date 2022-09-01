Ignis Hits One Day Volume of $56,814.00 (IGNIS)

Ignis (IGNIS) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Ignis coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ignis has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and $56,814.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00842081 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015543 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00035367 BTC.
Ignis Profile
Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 coins and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 coins. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain.
Buying and Selling Ignis
