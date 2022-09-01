Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives $202.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ITW opened at $194.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.53 and a 200 day moving average of $202.42. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The firm has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

