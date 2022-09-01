Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives $202.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2022

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ITW opened at $194.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.53 and a 200 day moving average of $202.42. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The firm has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.