Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 972,600 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the July 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 686,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMUX. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Immunic from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Immunic from $71.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Immunic from $61.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Aegis dropped their price objective on Immunic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Get Immunic alerts:

Immunic Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02. Immunic has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Institutional Trading of Immunic

Immunic Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Immunic by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Immunic during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Immunic by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Immunic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Immunic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,853,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.