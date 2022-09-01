ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Short Interest Update

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the July 31st total of 16,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

ImmunoGen Stock Up 1.0 %

IMGN stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 179.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.02%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 18.1% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 17,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

