ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2022

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGNGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the July 31st total of 16,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

ImmunoGen Stock Up 1.0 %

IMGN stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 179.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.02%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 18.1% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 17,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.