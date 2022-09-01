Immutable (DARA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,901.00

Immutable (DARA) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Immutable has a total market capitalization of $326,332.42 and $12,901.00 worth of Immutable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Immutable has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,601% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.32 or 0.07840793 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015803 BTC.

About Immutable

Immutable’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Immutable

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable directly using U.S. dollars.

