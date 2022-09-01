IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2022

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INABGet Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 440.54% from the company’s previous close.

IN8bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INAB opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. IN8bio has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 million and a PE ratio of -2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INABGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that IN8bio will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Emily Fairbairn bought 789,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,111,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,812,720.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Emily Fairbairn bought 789,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,111,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,812,720.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Tai-Wei Ho purchased 26,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,315,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,915.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 824,208 shares of company stock worth $1,565,995. Insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IN8bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IN8bio by 70.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of IN8bio by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 86,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 40,160 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in IN8bio by 241.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 97,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 69,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in IN8bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IN8bio

(Get Rating)

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.