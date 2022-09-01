IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 440.54% from the company’s previous close.

IN8bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INAB opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. IN8bio has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 million and a PE ratio of -2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that IN8bio will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of IN8bio

In related news, Director Emily Fairbairn bought 789,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,111,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,812,720.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Tai-Wei Ho purchased 26,315 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,315,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,399,915.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 824,208 shares of company stock worth $1,565,995. Insiders own 35.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IN8bio by 70.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of IN8bio by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 86,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 40,160 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in IN8bio by 241.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 97,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 69,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in IN8bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

