IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 440.54% from the company’s previous close.
IN8bio Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INAB opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. IN8bio has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 million and a PE ratio of -2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83.
IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that IN8bio will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of IN8bio
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IN8bio by 70.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of IN8bio by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 86,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 40,160 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in IN8bio by 241.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 97,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 69,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in IN8bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About IN8bio
IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IN8bio (INAB)
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.