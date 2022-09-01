Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,417 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Independent Bank by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 3,231.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total value of $150,745.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $91,007.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,772.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total transaction of $150,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,181 shares of company stock valued at $683,824. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Independent Bank to $107.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $78.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.59. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $93.52.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.60 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.28%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

