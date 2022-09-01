Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives $25.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.92.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of INFY opened at $18.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.171 dividend. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is 49.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 24.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 27.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 206,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 44,789 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 215.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 304,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 208,036 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 619,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 24.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares during the period. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

