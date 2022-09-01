Innova Market Capitalization Achieves $219,577.35 (INN)

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. Innova has a market cap of $219,577.35 and $33.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Innova has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Innova coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Charm (CHARM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Buying and Selling Innova

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

