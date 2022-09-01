Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.17 and last traded at $23.17. Approximately 3,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 7,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,132,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,139,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,685,000.

