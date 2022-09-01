Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Short Interest Update

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,470,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 11,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inpixon

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INPX. State Street Corp grew its stake in Inpixon by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 53,521 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Inpixon by 102.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155,733 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inpixon during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Inpixon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inpixon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INPX opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Inpixon has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.

Inpixon Company Profile

Inpixon ( NASDAQ:INPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 34.17% and a negative net margin of 565.91%. The business had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and technologies worldwide. The company operated through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers smart office app provide a frictionless work environment; executive briefing centers, an omni-channel software platform provides a virtual briefing platform allowing organizations to offer a personalized experience for in-office, remote, and hybrid meetings; events, offers a mobile first and virtual event platform to connect remote and in person audiences in a fully branded, end to end event experience; inpixon mapping solution which provides users with the tools to add intelligence to complex indoor spaces; augmented reality and 3D allow businesses to scan a space and attach AR content persistently to any position; analytics and insights, a cloud-based analytics platform allows data from multiple sensors and data sources to be visualized for action by the operator; and on-device positioning solution enables a smartphone's precise location to be displayed to a user in a mobile app.

