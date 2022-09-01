Insider Buying: ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Insider Buys 4,378 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 4,378 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,362 shares in the company, valued at $900,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,419 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.56 per share, for a total transaction of $139,463.64.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,187 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.62 per share, for a total transaction of $69,152.94.

On Monday, August 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,328 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $132,869.60.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock opened at $29.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

