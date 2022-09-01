Insider Selling: Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) CEO Sells $2,114,209.60 in Stock

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $2,114,209.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,719 shares in the company, valued at $78,352,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DY stock opened at $112.12 on Thursday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $120.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.06 and a 200-day moving average of $94.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

