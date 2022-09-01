Insider Selling: First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) VP Sells $288,501.64 in Stock

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) VP Simon Soh sold 18,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $288,501.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,987.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Simon Soh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Simon Soh sold 17,834 shares of First Financial Northwest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $276,962.02.

FFNW stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.33.

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 213.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the first quarter worth about $127,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.9% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

