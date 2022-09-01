Insider Selling: JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) Insider Sells 32,549 Shares of Stock

JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH – Get Rating) insider Nick Wells sold 32,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$41.80 ($29.23), for a total value of A$1,360,385.46 ($951,318.50).

JB Hi-Fi Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Get JB Hi-Fi alerts:

JB Hi-Fi Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from JB Hi-Fi’s previous Final dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. JB Hi-Fi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

About JB Hi-Fi

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. The company operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. It provides computers, such as laptops, desktop PCs, iPads, tablets, eBook readers, monitors and projectors, printers and ink, storage devices, keyboards and mouse, computer accessories, as well as software, and home internet and wi-fi products; televisions; headphones, speakers, and audio devices; and smart home appliances.

Further Reading

