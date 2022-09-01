Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 40,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Joby Aviation Trading Down 3.8 %
NYSE JOBY opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $13.23.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Sell-side analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.
Joby Aviation Company Profile
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.
