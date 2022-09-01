Insider Selling: Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) CEO Sells 10,802 Shares of Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $2,746,840.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,878,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $243.41 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.51. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $437,475,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,960,000 after acquiring an additional 616,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,185,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

