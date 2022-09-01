Insider Selling: Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Sells $2,412,816.00 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

TTEK opened at $135.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.90. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,016,000 after buying an additional 48,782 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEK. Northcoast Research began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

