Insider Selling: The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Insider Sells $728,313.30 in Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $61.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.35.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

