Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact Buys 45,860 Shares

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 45,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.67 per share, with a total value of $4,295,706.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,307,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,486,616.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

On Monday, August 29th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 45,105 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.73 per share, with a total value of $4,182,586.65.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 23,042 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,145,901.46.

On Monday, August 22nd, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,284 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $3,806,032.32.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 27,096 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,482.08.

On Monday, August 15th, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 18,185 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,707,935.20.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.17. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $111.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSIT. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Insight Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,099,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,681,000 after buying an additional 556,083 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after acquiring an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 379.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,939,000 after acquiring an additional 324,079 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 408,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,515,000 after purchasing an additional 101,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 691.8% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 93,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 81,480 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.