Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading Up 44% This Week

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 44% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a market cap of $3.75 million and $296.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00028621 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00083674 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00040602 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Insights Network’s total supply is 293,061,448 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official website for Insights Network is insights.network. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork.

Insights Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it.INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

