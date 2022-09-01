Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Set at $30.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) has been given a $30.00 target price by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 1.1 %

INTC opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,256,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intel by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,999,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $110,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,859 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Intel by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 381,747 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 70,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.