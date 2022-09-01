Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.35

Shares of Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.35 and traded as low as C$32.18. Interfor shares last traded at C$32.31, with a volume of 450,569 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Interfor Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.35. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.29.

Insider Transactions at Interfor

Interfor ( TSE:IFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$4.84 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Interfor Co. will post 4.9799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Eric Larouche acquired 1,000 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.25 per share, with a total value of C$25,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$176,750. In other news, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.14 per share, with a total value of C$100,552.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,628,188.26. Also, Senior Officer Eric Larouche acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at C$176,750.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

