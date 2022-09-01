International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IBM opened at $128.45 on Wednesday. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.66. The stock has a market cap of $116.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 82.4% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 5,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 221.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,251,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 34.5% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

