International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,559 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 12.4% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,949,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Price Performance

IP stock opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.91. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.83.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

