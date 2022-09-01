Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Gap Down to $53.40

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.40, but opened at $51.91. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $50.50, with a volume of 1,313 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on IPI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.04.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.10). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 86.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 5.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 4.6% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 13.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 92.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

