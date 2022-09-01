Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CEO Sells $10,306,422.50 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intuit Stock Down 0.3 %

INTU stock opened at $431.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $432.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.85. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 11,168.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 72.2% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Intuit by 363.5% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

