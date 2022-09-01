Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49,957 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $736,000. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 256,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,452,000 after purchasing an additional 44,188 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 784.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuit Price Performance

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,902 shares of company stock worth $16,251,640 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU stock opened at $431.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $432.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.85. The stock has a market cap of $121.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.