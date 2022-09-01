Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the July 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance
Shares of KBWR stock opened at $57.93 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $70.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average of $58.78.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR)
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.