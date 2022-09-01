Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the July 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBWR stock opened at $57.93 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $70.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average of $58.78.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

