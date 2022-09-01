Investors Purchase Large Volume of IVERIC bio Put Options (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,419 put options on the company. This is an increase of 33% compared to the typical volume of 4,085 put options.

IVERIC bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $9.84 on Thursday. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.51.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

In other IVERIC bio news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Calvin W. Roberts acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth about $66,880,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after buying an additional 2,843,747 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,755,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 2,234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,421,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,598 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,113,000.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

