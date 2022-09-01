Investors Purchase Large Volume of IVERIC bio Put Options (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,419 put options on the company. This is an increase of 33% compared to the typical volume of 4,085 put options.
IVERIC bio Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $9.84 on Thursday. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.51.
IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at IVERIC bio
In other IVERIC bio news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Calvin W. Roberts acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth about $66,880,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after buying an additional 2,843,747 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,755,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 2,234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,421,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,598 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,113,000.
IVERIC bio Company Profile
IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.