Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Reaches $0.0914 on Major Exchanges (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0914 or 0.00000459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $10.52 million and $793.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,913.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00132919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032962 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00086468 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

IHF is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 115,465,568 coins and its circulating supply is 115,093,401 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

