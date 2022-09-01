IOI Token (IOI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $441,986.00

IOI Token (IOI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. One IOI Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOI Token has a market cap of $1.55 million and $441,986.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOI Token has traded 25% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOI Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,810.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00133669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00033435 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00087118 BTC.

About IOI Token

IOI is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOI Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trade Race Manager (TRM) is an ecosystem for gamers and traders powered by Defi and NFTs to bring users lifetime rewards, that add an element of gaming to make trading a fun experience. With TRM, users can trade cryptocurrencies in a different way, where traders may bet on themselves and compete against each other in many trading contests, known as races with the unique blockchain tokens called nonfungible tokens which represent racing car and much more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOI Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.