ION (ION) Price Hits $0.0116

ION (ION) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, ION has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. ION has a total market capitalization of $161,300.47 and approximately $66.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00095235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00021772 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00261646 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00024078 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002617 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,789,006 coins and its circulating supply is 13,889,006 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ION’s official website is ionomy.com. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy.

Buying and Selling ION

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars.

