IOTA Market Cap Hits $786.21 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. IOTA has a market cap of $786.21 million and $9.36 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001409 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VITE (VITE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00077366 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). For a more in depth look at the technical design of IOTA read their https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf. The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number: 111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10) The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): “

Buying and Selling IOTA

