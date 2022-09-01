iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,057 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.14. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

