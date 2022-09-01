iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.97 and last traded at $28.97. 450 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.12.
iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65.
