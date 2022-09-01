iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.97 and last traded at $28.97. 450 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.