iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,137,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.94% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $46,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 122,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $33.69 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $41.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.70.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

